Overview

Dr. Rafay Khan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at PM Pediatrics in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.