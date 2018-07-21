Dr. Rafath Quraishi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quraishi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafath Quraishi, MD
Overview
Dr. Rafath Quraishi, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Quraishi works at
Locations
Valley Nursing Services Inc1125 James St Ste A, Weslaco, TX 78596 Directions (956) 973-9696
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Quraishi because I was having severe knee pain. I was told by an orthopedic surgeon that I needed surgery. Dr. Quraishi proposed a new stem cell procedure. He took the time to review my MRI and other medical records. I agreed to go ahead. It has now been 9 months since the procedure and I am now essentially pain free. I am able to run and exercise again. I am very pleased with the results.
About Dr. Rafath Quraishi, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1679596910
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quraishi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quraishi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quraishi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Quraishi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quraishi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quraishi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quraishi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.