Dr. Rafat Ahmed, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Rafat Ahmed, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from Kamatak University Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Ahmed works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Cooper Pediatric Specialists
    3 Cooper Plz Rm 200, Camden, NJ 08103

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Lymphoma Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hematologic Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Rafat Ahmed, MD

    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    • English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu
    • Female
    • 1629223847
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Schneider Children's Hospital
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    • Tod Children's Hospital
    • Kamatak University Of Medical Sciences
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafat Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahmed works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ahmed’s profile.

    Dr. Ahmed speaks Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

    Dr. Ahmed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

