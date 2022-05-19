Dr. Rafat Abonour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abonour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafat Abonour, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
Dr. Abonour works at
Iu Health Simon Cancer Center1030 W Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-0920Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
My husband received a stem cell transplant from him 8 years ago and the care since then has been fantastic and caring. You never feel that you are beneath him. He shows an interest in each patient. We have been blessed by having him.
About Dr. Rafat Abonour, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1750346755
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- Sinai Samaritan Med Ctr
- Milw Med Campus
