Dr. Rafal Stachowicz, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (392)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Rafal Stachowicz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They completed their residency with University Hospital of Cincinnati

Dr. Stachowicz works at Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center in Akron, OH with other offices in Tallmadge, OH, Broadview Heights, OH, Kent, OH and Wadsworth, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center
    3925 Embassy Pkwy Ste 200, Akron, OH 44333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 668-4040
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center
    1622 E Turkeyfoot Lake Rd, Akron, OH 44312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 668-4040
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center
    4466 Fulton Drive Canton OH, Tallmadge, OH 44278 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 670-4006
    Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center
    1 Eagle Valley Ct Ste 101, Broadview Heights, OH 44147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 670-1003
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center
    2007 State Route 59, Kent, OH 44240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 673-6299
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center
    323 High St, Wadsworth, OH 44281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 335-1586

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron City Hospital
  • Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PreferredOne
    • Priority Health
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • SummaCare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 392 ratings
    Patient Ratings (392)
    5 Star
    (387)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 03, 2022
    At the beginning of the year I went to another doctor because of immense pain in my hand/wrist. The doctor I went to did not help me or do any tests to see why I was having pain. I went to doctor Stachowicz for a second opinion and he immediately ordered an MRI after taking x rays at the office. He had found a ganglion cyst that was causing my pain in my hand/ wrist. I had to have surgery to get the cyst removed, or else I would continue having pain while doing my job. Right away I was able to schedule my operation and it went very smoothly. I had zero pain during my recovery and was able to go back to work after three weeks with light duty. I am so grateful to have found Doctor Stachowicz. I am able to do my job pain free thanks to this wonderful doctor. I will be recommending him to all my friends and family.
    Kendall T. — Sep 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rafal Stachowicz, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275722688
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital of Cincinnati
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafal Stachowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stachowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stachowicz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stachowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stachowicz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stachowicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    392 patients have reviewed Dr. Stachowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stachowicz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stachowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stachowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

