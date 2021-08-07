Dr. Rafah Alsahlani, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alsahlani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafah Alsahlani, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rafah Alsahlani, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Valley Neurology19841 N 27th Ave Ste 403, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 780-8838
-
2
Casa Grande Regional Medical Center19829 N 27th Ave Ste Er, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 535-0050
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I will follow this doctor to the ends of the earth! I have been a long time patient and she has been caring, knowledgeable and she has your back! Her staff is wonderful and friendly. Dr. A's patient time is no different than any other Dr's office.
About Dr. Rafah Alsahlani, DO
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1306047790
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Duquesne University
- Neurology
Dr. Alsahlani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alsahlani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alsahlani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alsahlani works at
Dr. Alsahlani has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alsahlani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alsahlani speaks Arabic.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Alsahlani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alsahlani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alsahlani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alsahlani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.