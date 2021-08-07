Overview

Dr. Rafah Alsahlani, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Alsahlani works at Reynolds Neurology, PC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.