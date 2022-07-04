Dr. Rafael Yanes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yanes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Yanes, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rafael Yanes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL.
Dr. Yanes works at
Mount Sinai Medical Ctr Pdty4300 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-3160
Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida I6050 W 20th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (786) 584-5555
Kimball Medical Group4302 Alton Rd Ste 540, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2499
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
El De Yanes y su staff son excelentes ,profesional y humanamente.Mi papa quedo muy bien despues del procedimiento que el Dr le realizo en el pasado mes de junio, del cual estamos muy agradecio.Limpieza y buen trato no faltan.Se lo recomiendo
- Urology
- Urology
Dr. Yanes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yanes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yanes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yanes works at
Dr. Yanes has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yanes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yanes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yanes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yanes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yanes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.