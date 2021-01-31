Dr. Rafael Villalobos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villalobos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Villalobos, DO
Overview
Dr. Rafael Villalobos, DO is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Mansfield Plastic Surgery370 Cline Ave, Mansfield, OH 44907 Directions (419) 756-1125
Hospital Affiliations
- Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr V has done 1 surgery on me before. I have another one scheduled in March. He is amazing Dr. and he does amazing job. Patty and the rest of the staff are amazing and super friendly and helpful. I love this office and would recommend them to everyone looking for plastic surgery, or breast reduction.
About Dr. Rafael Villalobos, DO
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
