Dr. Rafael Vergara, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rafael Vergara, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University California Irvine Medical Center and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Vergara works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group Huntington Beach (Beach)
    17762 Beach Blvd Ste 220, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rafael Vergara, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1932259389
    Education & Certifications

    • Uc Irvine Med Ctr/Long Beach Meml Hosp
    • University California Irvine Medical Center
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafael Vergara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vergara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vergara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vergara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vergara works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Vergara’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Vergara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vergara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vergara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vergara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

