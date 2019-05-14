Dr. Rafael Vergara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vergara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Vergara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rafael Vergara, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University California Irvine Medical Center and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Vergara works at
Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group Huntington Beach (Beach)17762 Beach Blvd Ste 220, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (877) 696-3622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My son and I both think that Dr Vergara is awesome! He is no nonsense, direct and to the point. He also has a dry sense of humor which I totally get and appreciate! My son is an active athlete so we probably see him more than your average 11 year old because of various sports related concerns. He always listens and I never feel rushed when we're there. He always makes my son feel very relaxed and comfortable - I highly recommend Dr Vergara.
About Dr. Rafael Vergara, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932259389
Education & Certifications
- Uc Irvine Med Ctr/Long Beach Meml Hosp
- University California Irvine Medical Center
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vergara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vergara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vergara using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vergara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vergara works at
Dr. Vergara speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Vergara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vergara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vergara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vergara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.