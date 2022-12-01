Dr. Rafael Valencia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valencia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Valencia, MD
Overview
Dr. Rafael Valencia, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Ny And Presby Hospital
Dr. Valencia works at
Locations
Heart Center of Nevada700 Shadow Ln Ste 240, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 970-7138Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Chowdhury Hafizul Ahsan, MD3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 320, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 970-7140Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Nevada Heart & Vascular Center - Washington7455 W Washington Ave Ste 300, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 970-7142Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Arville5795 Arville St Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 970-7133Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Nevada Heart and Vascular Center - Windmill500 E Windmill Ln Ste 140, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (702) 970-7147
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr Valencia and a few other Cardiologist in the hospital, and his cheery disposition and all around positive demeanor made me feel like everything was going to be alright. Even though he wasn't the one who did my stint, he was definitely the Dr. I wanted to see for all future heart issues. I received notification that he was no longer going to be in my network and so now I need to find out what I need to do to keep him. I was a little scared after my heart attack, but Dr Valenica got me through it very quickly because of his confidence and treatment.
About Dr. Rafael Valencia, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1366494247
Education & Certifications
- Ny And Presby Hospital
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valencia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valencia accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valencia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valencia works at
Dr. Valencia has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valencia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Valencia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valencia.
