Dr. Rafael Trespalacios, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (33)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Rafael Trespalacios, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Melbourne Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Trespalacios works at Tres Vision Group in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Merritt Island, FL, Palm Bay, FL and Titusville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dilation of Outflow Canal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brevard Eye Center Inc
    7775 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 984-3200
  2. 2
    Brevard Eye Center
    250 N Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 453-5700
  3. 3
    Brevard Eye Center
    190 Malabar Rd SW Ste 105, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 674-0200
  4. 4
    Brevard Eye Center
    1401 S WASHINGTON AVE, Titusville, FL 32780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 267-2980
  5. 5
    Brevard Eye Center
    665 S Apollo Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 984-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Melbourne Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rafael Trespalacios, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1477503696
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Price Vision Group
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

