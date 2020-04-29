Overview

Dr. Rafael Toro-Serra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Toro-Serra works at Orlando Health Regional Medical Center in Orlando, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.