Dr. Rafael Toro-Serra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rafael Toro-Serra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Orlando Health Medical Group Inc.52 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-5145
Orlando Regional Medical Center1414 Kuhl Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 841-5111
Norman Parathyroid Center2400 Cypress Glen Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 972-0000
Orlando Health Scripts1400 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-7171
Orlando Health Ambulatory Care Center22 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 648-3800
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Thank you Doctor... Dios lo Bendiga
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1952549768
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- General Surgery
Dr. Toro-Serra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toro-Serra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toro-Serra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toro-Serra has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toro-Serra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Toro-Serra speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Toro-Serra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toro-Serra.
