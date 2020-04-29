See All General Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. Rafael Toro-Serra, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Rafael Toro-Serra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.

Dr. Toro-Serra works at Orlando Health Regional Medical Center in Orlando, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orlando Health Medical Group Inc.
    52 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 841-5145
    Orlando Regional Medical Center
    1414 Kuhl Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 841-5111
    Norman Parathyroid Center
    2400 Cypress Glen Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 972-0000
    Orlando Health Scripts
    1400 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 841-7171
    Orlando Health Ambulatory Care Center
    22 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 648-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
  • Orlando Health South Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Thyroid Cancer
Bone Cancer
Lung Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Port Placements or Replacements
Thyroid Nodule
Tonsillitis
Abdominal Pain
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Fistula
Gallstones
Gynecologic Cancer
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neurofibrosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Effusion
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant
Primary Hyperparathyroidism
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Thymomas
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Traumatic Brain Injury
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 29, 2020
    Thank you Doctor... Dios lo Bendiga
    David Meazoa — Apr 29, 2020
    About Dr. Rafael Toro-Serra, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1952549768
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafael Toro-Serra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toro-Serra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Toro-Serra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Toro-Serra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Toro-Serra has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toro-Serra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Toro-Serra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toro-Serra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toro-Serra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toro-Serra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

