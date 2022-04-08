Overview

Dr. Rafael Tamargo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.



Dr. Tamargo works at The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Main Entrance) in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.