Dr. Rafael Tamargo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamargo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Tamargo, MD
Overview
Dr. Rafael Tamargo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Dr. Tamargo works at
Locations
-
1
Johns Hopkins Children's Center1800 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 614-1533Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tamargo?
Dr Tamargo is one of the most respected, caring, and appreciated neurosurgeons today. I personally was under his care in March of 2019 for 3 non ruptured brain aneurysms and the service that I got from the hospital once they knew I was his patient went from excellent to phenomenal. He’s definitely at the top of his class. I’ve emailed his office manager and Dr Tamargo has always gotten back to me within 24 hours. I’ve even had a post op follow up with Dr Tamargo and as I was leaving he walked out with me and told me that he’s so happy to be able to see people like myself have such success and apologized for rushing my appointment but there was a patient being emergency flown up to Baltimore from the Cayman Islands that has a ruptured brain aneurysm and he’s rushing to emergency surgery. This man took the time to meet with me and then sped off to go save a life. I wouldn’t recommend any else over Dr. Tamargo.
About Dr. Rafael Tamargo, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1295766939
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tamargo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamargo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tamargo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tamargo works at
Dr. Tamargo has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamargo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamargo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamargo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamargo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamargo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.