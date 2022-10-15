Overview

Dr. Rafael Sierra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from PONTIFICAL UNIVERSITY JAVERIANA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.



Dr. Sierra works at Mayo Clinic-rochester in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Avascular Necrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.