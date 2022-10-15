Dr. Rafael Sierra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sierra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Sierra, MD
Overview
Dr. Rafael Sierra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from PONTIFICAL UNIVERSITY JAVERIANA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Dr. Sierra works at
Locations
Mayo Clinic-rochester200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-2226
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sierra has repaired mistakes done by another surgeon in Michigan. I say a thank you to God every day for Him putting Dr Sierra in my path. I now walk again bc because of him. I cannot say enough good about Dr S and his staff. They have always been right on top of things.
About Dr. Rafael Sierra, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1801875901
Education & Certifications
- PONTIFICAL UNIVERSITY JAVERIANA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sierra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sierra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sierra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sierra has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Avascular Necrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sierra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sierra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sierra.
