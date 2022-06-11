See All Dermatologists in Heathrow, FL
Dr. Rafael Schulze, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Rafael Schulze, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rafael Schulze, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Heathrow, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED.

Dr. Schulze works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Heathrow in Heathrow, FL with other offices in Clermont, FL, Deland, FL, Ormond Beach, FL and Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Heathrow
    120 International Pkwy Ste 240, Heathrow, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 589-7474
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Clermont
    1920 Don Wickham Dr Ste 330, Clermont, FL 34711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 403-2324
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Deland - 600 W Plymouth Ave
    600 W Plymouth Ave, Deland, FL 32720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 260-5738
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ormond Beach
    725 W Granada Blvd Ste 44, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 260-5739
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Coast - Office Park Dr
    8 Office Park Dr, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 260-5737
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schulze?

    Jun 11, 2022
    Each team member addressed the process professionally and caring. Got all my squamous out and nicely sewn up on lower leg, with the Unna boot wrap giving me added assurance for quicker recovery. Thankful for their help for my ongoing dsap/squamous issue's that sometimes need a bit more work on.
    Cheryl — Jun 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rafael Schulze, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rafael Schulze, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schulze to family and friends

    Dr. Schulze's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schulze

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rafael Schulze, MD.

    About Dr. Rafael Schulze, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1790757805
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Am Coll Mohs Micrographic Surg-Cutaneous
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafael Schulze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schulze has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schulze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schulze has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulze. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulze.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.