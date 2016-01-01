Dr. Rafael Schmulevich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmulevich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Schmulevich, MD
Overview
Dr. Rafael Schmulevich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO VALLEY HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East and East Ohio Regional Hospital.

Locations
Trinity Professional Group4100 Johnson Rd Ste 207, Steubenville, OH 43952 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rafael Schmulevich, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1215060140
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Med Ctr
- Ohio Valley Medical Center
- OHIO VALLEY HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
- East Ohio Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmulevich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schmulevich using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schmulevich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schmulevich has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmulevich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schmulevich speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmulevich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmulevich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmulevich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmulevich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.