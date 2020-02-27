Dr. Rafael Santiago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santiago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Santiago, MD
Dr. Rafael Santiago, MD is a Pulmonologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and North Central Baptist Hospital.
Rafael M. Santiago M.d.1434 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 481-3119
Med Center Cardiology Pllc225 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 217, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 481-3119
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
He is the best! I will miss him when he retires!
- Pulmonary Disease
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053305508
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Jewish Hosp-Wash U
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- Duquesne University
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Santiago has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santiago accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santiago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santiago has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santiago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Santiago speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Santiago. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santiago.
