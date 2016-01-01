See All Interventional Cardiologists in Trinity, FL
Dr. Rafael Sanchez-Ponce, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Rafael Sanchez-Ponce, MD

Interventional Cardiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rafael Sanchez-Ponce, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.

Dr. Sanchez-Ponce works at Interventional Cardiac Consultants in Trinity, FL with other offices in Hudson, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Cardiac Consultants
    2035 Little Rd # A, Trinity, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-5047
  2. 2
    Interventional Cardiac Consultants
    14100 Fivay Rd Ste 310, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-5048
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • Morton Plant North Bay Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sanchez-Ponce?

    Photo: Dr. Rafael Sanchez-Ponce, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rafael Sanchez-Ponce, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sanchez-Ponce to family and friends

    Dr. Sanchez-Ponce's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sanchez-Ponce

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rafael Sanchez-Ponce, MD.

    About Dr. Rafael Sanchez-Ponce, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669433223
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Michaels Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Saint Michaels Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saint Michaels Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafael Sanchez-Ponce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez-Ponce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez-Ponce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez-Ponce has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez-Ponce.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez-Ponce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez-Ponce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rafael Sanchez-Ponce, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.