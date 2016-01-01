Dr. Rafael Sanchez-Ponce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez-Ponce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Sanchez-Ponce, MD
Overview
Dr. Rafael Sanchez-Ponce, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Dr. Sanchez-Ponce works at
Locations
Interventional Cardiac Consultants2035 Little Rd # A, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 380-5047
Interventional Cardiac Consultants14100 Fivay Rd Ste 310, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 380-5048Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rafael Sanchez-Ponce, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Saint Michaels Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez-Ponce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez-Ponce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez-Ponce speaks Spanish.
Dr. Sanchez-Ponce has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez-Ponce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez-Ponce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez-Ponce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.