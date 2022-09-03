See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Rafael Salas, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rafael Salas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Salas works at Salas Plastic Surgery in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Miami Office
    3050 Biscayne Blvd Ste 601, Miami, FL 33137 (305) 928-7757

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Hypoplasia
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Hypoplasia

Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 34 ratings
Patient Ratings (34)
5 Star
(31)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Sep 03, 2022
una cirugía con excelentes resultados si volviera a hacerlo eligiria nuevamente al doctor salas. Estoy muy feliz aparte es una persona tan amable y te hace sentir muy cómodo al momento de la cirugía lo recomiendo una y mil veces
Marcela — Sep 03, 2022
About Dr. Rafael Salas, MD

  Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  21 years of experience
  English, Spanish
  1295998177
Education & Certifications

  Tampa General Hospital (University Of South Florida)
  Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  Tufts University School of Medicine
  University of Miami
  Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rafael Salas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Salas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Salas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

34 patients have reviewed Dr. Salas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

