Dr. Rafael Rodriguez, MD

Internal Medicine
1.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rafael Rodriguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION.

Dr. Rodriguez works at Central Medical Latino in Jackson Heights, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Easy Care Queens Medical PC
    3711 88th St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 605-2785

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Trigger Point Injection
Steroid Injection
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Trigger Point Injection
Steroid Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Rafael Rodriguez, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053536250
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafael Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez works at Central Medical Latino in Jackson Heights, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rodriguez’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

