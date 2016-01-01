Overview

Dr. Rafael Rodriguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Central Medical Latino in Jackson Heights, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.