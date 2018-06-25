Overview

Dr. Rafael Rivas-Chacon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.



Dr. Rivas-Chacon works at CHILDRENS UROLOGY ASSOCIATES in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.