Dr. Rafael Portela, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rafael Portela, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.
Dr. Portela works at
Locations
-
1
De Cardenas & Villalonga Mds PA3100 SW 62nd Ave Ste 124, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 669-7144
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing experience with Dr Portela. Of course, seeing a specialist can be scary but Dr Portela and the staff made it so much easier. I’ve recommended other families and they were also happy. Top notch people across the board.
About Dr. Rafael Portela, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1972599397
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Portela has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Portela accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Portela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Portela works at
Dr. Portela has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Portela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Portela. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portela.
