Dr. Rafael Perez, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (208)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rafael Perez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Perez works at Jefferson Pulmonary Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Sarcoidosis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Pulmonary Associates
    211 S 9th St Ste 401, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Pulmonary Associates
    2301 S Broad St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Sarcoidosis
Asthma
Wheezing
Sarcoidosis
Asthma

Wheezing
Sarcoidosis
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema
Shortness of Breath
Cough
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Chest Pain
Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Immunization Administration
Laryngitis
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Nasopharyngitis
Obesity
Pneumonia
Postnasal Drip
Sickle Cell Disease
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Tobacco Use Disorder
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Breast Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Constipation
Cystic Fibrosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nausea
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pericardial Disease
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pollen Allergy
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Rash
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Valley Fever
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 208 ratings
Patient Ratings (208)
5 Star
(175)
4 Star
(23)
3 Star
(10)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 19, 2022
Very compassionate and competent pulmonologist. Straight forward but personable.
Jon Holcombe — Apr 19, 2022
About Dr. Rafael Perez, MD

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1063423267
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Emory University School of Medicine
Residency
  • Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
Internship
  • Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
Medical Education
  • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rafael Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Perez works at Jefferson Pulmonary Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Perez’s profile.

Dr. Perez has seen patients for Wheezing, Sarcoidosis and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

208 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.

