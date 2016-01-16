Dr. Nunez Nateras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafael Nunez Nateras, MD
Overview
Dr. Rafael Nunez Nateras, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Nunez Nateras works at
Locations
Akdhc LLC6001 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 497-5010
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient and knowledgable. Spent a long time explaining the mechanism of my illness and the treatment options. His calm demeanor was very reassuring. I am very pleased to have Dr. Nunez-Naruras on my medical team.
About Dr. Rafael Nunez Nateras, MD
- Urology
- 7 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE
