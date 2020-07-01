See All Urologists in Cape Coral, FL
Overview

Dr. Rafael Mora, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZARAGOZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Lee Memorial Hospital and Memorial Health Meadows Hospital.

Dr. Mora works at Southwest Florida Urologic Associates in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Florida Urologic Associates
    507 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 424-2030
  2. 2
    Lpg Urology - Fort Myers
    12651 WHITEHALL DR, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 424-2030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital
  • Memorial Health Meadows Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chlamydia Infection Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
STD Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
STD Screening

Treatment frequency



Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 01, 2020
    Is Dr. Mora still practicing medicine & what hospitals does he work out of ?
    Caridad Rodríguez — Jul 01, 2020
    About Dr. Rafael Mora, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ZARAGOZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Urology
