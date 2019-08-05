Overview

Dr. Rafael Medina, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Medina works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Eye Care in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.