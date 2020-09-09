Overview

Dr. Rafael Martinez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels and Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Martinez works at CENTROMED CLINIC in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.