Overview

Dr. Rafael Martinez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Zaragoza|University Of Zaragoza School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital and HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.



Dr. Martinez works at Pulmonary Sleep of Tampa Bay Wesley Chapel in Wesley Chapel, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.