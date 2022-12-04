Dr. Rafael Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Martinez, MD
Overview
Dr. Rafael Martinez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL.
Dr. Martinez works at
Locations
-
1
Primary Physicians of Florida
2559 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34744
Monday9:00am - 7:00pm
Tuesday9:00am - 7:00pm
Wednesday9:00am - 7:00pm
Thursday9:00am - 7:00pm
Friday9:00am - 7:00pm
Saturday9:00am - 7:00pm
Sunday9:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Martinez?
In the past six months, have visited Dr. Martinez four times. The first times work for a general check up. Dr. Martinez spent abundant with me reviewing my health history. He arranged for basic blood tests for wellness. The second visit was to review the tests. Again he was through in his review. Next I had some health complications for the first time in my life. Again, he spent the time to inquire of all the issues. He was extremely thorough and was genuinely interested. Again, he ordered appropriate tests. In the follow up, visit he spent time explaining the test results and provided, of course treatment that relieved the symptoms I was experiencing. I highly recommend Dr. Martinez.
About Dr. Rafael Martinez, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1578990438
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.