Dr. Rafael Marrero, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Conway Regional Health System.



Dr. Marrero works at Central Arkansas ENT Clinic in Conway, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.