Dr. Liporaci Lucena has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafael Liporaci Lucena, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rafael Liporaci Lucena, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Providence, RI.
Dr. Liporaci Lucena works at
Vincent A Armenio MD PC1 Office Pkwy, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 435-3325
- 2 450 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Bldg 1, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 434-5050
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Kent Hospital
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- South County Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Dr. Liporaci is awesome. He is very thorough, and he actually listens to what you have to say! Highly recommended.
About Dr. Rafael Liporaci Lucena, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1366715633
Dr. Liporaci Lucena accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liporaci Lucena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liporaci Lucena works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Liporaci Lucena. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liporaci Lucena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liporaci Lucena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liporaci Lucena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.