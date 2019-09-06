Dr. Rafael Lemus-Rangel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemus-Rangel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Lemus-Rangel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rafael Lemus-Rangel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of California at Los Angeles and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.
Dr. Lemus-Rangel works at
Locations
-
1
Elite Robotic Surgery Center38920 Trade Center Dr Ste A, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 481-1793
-
2
Rafael Lemus-rangel, MD1658 W Avenue J, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 481-1793Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lemus-Rangel?
I completely trusted Dr. Lemus-Rangel every step of the way. He was very professional and went over what would happen during my surgery.
About Dr. Rafael Lemus-Rangel, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609102433
Education & Certifications
- University of California at Los Angeles
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemus-Rangel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemus-Rangel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemus-Rangel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemus-Rangel works at
Dr. Lemus-Rangel speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemus-Rangel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemus-Rangel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemus-Rangel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemus-Rangel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.