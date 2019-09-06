See All General Surgeons in Palmdale, CA
Dr. Rafael Lemus-Rangel, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rafael Lemus-Rangel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of California at Los Angeles and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.

Dr. Lemus-Rangel works at Elite Robotic Surgery Center in Palmdale, CA with other offices in Lancaster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elite Robotic Surgery Center
    38920 Trade Center Dr Ste A, Palmdale, CA 93551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 481-1793
  2. 2
    Rafael Lemus-rangel, MD
    1658 W Avenue J, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 481-1793
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Antelope Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pelvic Abscess
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Pelvic Abscess
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair

Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 06, 2019
    I completely trusted Dr. Lemus-Rangel every step of the way. He was very professional and went over what would happen during my surgery.
    Keri Elstone — Sep 06, 2019
    About Dr. Rafael Lemus-Rangel, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1609102433
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
