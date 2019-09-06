Overview

Dr. Rafael Lemus-Rangel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of California at Los Angeles and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.



Dr. Lemus-Rangel works at Elite Robotic Surgery Center in Palmdale, CA with other offices in Lancaster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.