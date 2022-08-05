Dr. Rafael Lappost, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lappost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Lappost, DPM
Overview
Dr. Rafael Lappost, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Cmp Foot & Ankle LLC6175 NW 153rd St Ste 212, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 989-4702
Lappost Bone & Joint, LLC1321 NW 14th St Ste 302, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 989-4702
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Lappost fixed my plantar fasciitis. He was very attentive, explained everything very well and gave me a treatment that took care of my problem.
About Dr. Rafael Lappost, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104137884
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto General Hospital Pmsr/Rra
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Manhattanville College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lappost has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lappost accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lappost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lappost speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lappost. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lappost.
