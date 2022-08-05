Overview

Dr. Rafael Lappost, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lappost works at Lappost Bone & Joint, LLC in Miami Lakes, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.