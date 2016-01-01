Overview

Dr. Rafael Juarez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LUTHERAN MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING.



They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.