Overview

Dr. Rafael Jordan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine - San Juan Puerto Rico and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Jordan works at Augusta Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists in Augusta, GA with other offices in Evans, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.