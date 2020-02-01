Dr. Rafael Jordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Jordan, MD
Dr. Rafael Jordan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine - San Juan Puerto Rico and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Augusta OB/GYN Specialists2806 Hillcreek Dr, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 441-9309Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Augusta Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists425 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 524-9766Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Doctors Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr.Jordan is clearly a skilled OBGYN and an overall amazing and compassionate doctor! I can only recommend him as he is the best and he goes above and beyond to make each and every one of his patients feel cared for!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- University Hospital - San Juan Puerto Rico
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine - San Juan Puerto Rico
