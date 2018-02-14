Dr. Rafael Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Hernandez, MD
Dr. Rafael Hernandez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous Sch Med Cen Am.
Eye Consultants & Surgeons of Miami1385 Coral Way Fl 3, Miami, FL 33145 Directions (305) 854-3307Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Hernandez, Jr. Removed a cataract from my right eye and replaced the lens. It was fantastic. He is a skilled and accomplished surgeon and doctor. The operation was flawless and the recovery was minimal. The difference in my vision is literally night and day. I can’t adequately express my appreciation for Dr. Hernandez, Jr. He is one of the best that there is.
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023167681
- Eye Found Kansas City-U Mo
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- Autonomous Sch Med Cen Am
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
