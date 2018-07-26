Dr. Rafael Guerrero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerrero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Guerrero, MD
Overview
Dr. Rafael Guerrero, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Katy, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Dr. Guerrero works at
Locations
Katy Office1830 Snake River Rd, Katy, TX 77449 Directions (281) 398-9800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor takes his time to listen, he is very knowledgeable and concerned.
About Dr. Rafael Guerrero, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1386600138
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Dr. Guerrero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guerrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guerrero works at
Dr. Guerrero speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerrero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerrero.
