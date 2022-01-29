Overview

Dr. Rafael Gosalbez, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BARCELONA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Gosalbez works at Children's Urology Associates in Miami, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Hypospadias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.