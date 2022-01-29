Dr. Rafael Gosalbez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gosalbez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Gosalbez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rafael Gosalbez, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BARCELONA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Gosalbez works at
Locations
1
Miami Childrens Cardiology3200 SW 60th Ct Ste 104, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 669-6448
2
Nicklaus Children's Hospital3100 SW 62nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 666-6511Saturday9:00am - 12:00pm
3
The Endocrine Center/Boca Raton9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 302, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 483-0332
4
Pht Jmh Inpatient Psy Unit1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 669-6448Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been experiencing urinary reflux since I was two years old. It has caused me to be hospitalized many times for terrible UTI's. Now that I'm 21, my infections have gotten more serious. Dr. Gonsalbez gave me a second chance to living a healthier life. He is a very humble and empathetic doctor. He preformed a ureteral reimplantation surgery on me three months after my first consult. I was able to walk the same day the surgery was preformed on me. My four tiny incisons healed quickly and healthy. I am forever grateful to Dr. Gonsalbez for saving my kidneys.
About Dr. Rafael Gosalbez, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- English
- 1811925548
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BARCELONA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gosalbez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gosalbez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gosalbez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gosalbez works at
Dr. Gosalbez has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Hypospadias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gosalbez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gosalbez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gosalbez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gosalbez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gosalbez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.