Dr. Rafael Gonzalez-Perez, DPM
Overview
Dr. Rafael Gonzalez-Perez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Gonzalez-Perez works at
Locations
-
1
Greater Hartford Podiatry580 Cottage Grove Rd Ste 203, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 286-9161
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
A visit the office for a very painful bonion. Dr Gonzalez was very kind and respectful. He explained to me every. His office staff are great. Called me on time. Took care of my problem and now I am pain free my toe actually look pretty good ?? thanks for your great care.
About Dr. Rafael Gonzalez-Perez, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851349997
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE

Dr. Gonzalez-Perez speaks Spanish.
