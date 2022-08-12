Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafael Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rafael Garcia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hialeah, FL.
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
Citrus Health Network Inc.4175 W 20th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (786) 879-3696
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Es un excelente doctor , muy profesional lo recomiendo 100% a familiares y amigos
About Dr. Rafael Garcia, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1700224896
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
