Overview

Dr. Rafael Fornaris, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.



Dr. Fornaris works at Methodist Hospital Stone Oak in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.