Dr. Figueroa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafael Figueroa, MD
Overview
Dr. Rafael Figueroa, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Farmington, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SYIAH KUALA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkland Health Center - Farmington.
Dr. Figueroa works at
Locations
Medical Arts Clinic1103 W Liberty St, Farmington, MO 63640 Directions (573) 701-0102
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This is never a pleasant surgery, however Dr. Figueroa is an excellent, no nonsense, and yet compassionate gentleman, who performed excellently, and with utmost confidence and patient care. An excellent combination.
About Dr. Rafael Figueroa, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1265699805
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SYIAH KUALA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Figueroa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Figueroa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Figueroa has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Figueroa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Figueroa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Figueroa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Figueroa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Figueroa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.