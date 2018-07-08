Dr. Rafael Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Fernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Rafael Fernandez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital, Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Locations
-
1
Coral Gables Hospital2916 S Douglas Rd Ste 1, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandez?
am very greatful to Dr Fernandez. He is very good doctor. He listen ed to me and explained to me everything.
About Dr. Rafael Fernandez, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1437149531
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois At Peoria
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.