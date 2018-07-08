See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Rafael Fernandez, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
Overview

Dr. Rafael Fernandez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital, Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Fernandez works at Coral Gables Hospital in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coral Gables Hospital
    2916 S Douglas Rd Ste 1, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Coral Gables Hospital
  • Doctors Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 08, 2018
    am very greatful to Dr Fernandez. He is very good doctor. He listen ed to me and explained to me everything.
    Ruben in Kendall, FL — Jul 08, 2018
    About Dr. Rafael Fernandez, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437149531
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Illinois At Peoria
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafael Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez works at Coral Gables Hospital in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fernandez’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

