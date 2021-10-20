Overview

Dr. Rafael Cruz, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med|Wright State University School of Medicine.



Dr. Cruz works at Kentuckiana Integrative Medicine - Dr. Rafael F. Cruz MD in Jeffersonville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.