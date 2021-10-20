Dr. Rafael Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Cruz, MD
Overview
Dr. Rafael Cruz, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med|Wright State University School of Medicine.
Locations
Kentuckiana Integrative Medicine - Dr. Rafael F. Cruz MD405 E Court Ave Ste 102, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (930) 200-5253
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, great advice and I will definitely go to him again.
About Dr. Rafael Cruz, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588620207
Education & Certifications
- Emergency Medicine|St Vincent Mercy Medical Center|St Vincents Hospital Med Center|University Louisville School Of Med
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med|Wright State University School of Medicine
