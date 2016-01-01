Dr. Rafael Esquenazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esquenazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Esquenazi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rafael Esquenazi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Esquenazi works at
Locations
1
Nephrology Physicians of Houston1140 Westmont Dr Ste 320, Houston, TX 77015 Directions (713) 930-2152Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rafael Esquenazi, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1982609111
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Esquenazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esquenazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esquenazi works at
Dr. Esquenazi has seen patients for Proteinuria and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esquenazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Esquenazi speaks Spanish.
Dr. Esquenazi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esquenazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esquenazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esquenazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.