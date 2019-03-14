Dr. Rafael Enukashvili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Enukashvili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Enukashvili, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rafael Enukashvili, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Kubanski Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.
Locations
Rafael Enukashvili MD3663 US Highway 9 Ste 103, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 970-8700
Rafael Enukashvili,MD3310 Us Highway 9, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 617-2988
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor knows everything! He can relate unsuspected symptoms to my main problems and treat holistically. If you need a doctor and an answer on the question -what is going on- he is the one.
About Dr. Rafael Enukashvili, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Georgian and Russian
- 1073554838
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Hackensack University Medical Center
- Bergen Pins Co Hosp
- Metropolitan Hosp Med Ctr
- Kubanski Medical School
- Kubansky Medical School
Dr. Enukashvili speaks Georgian and Russian.
