Overview

Dr. Rafael Enukashvili, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Kubanski Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.



Dr. Enukashvili works at Rafael Enukashvili, MD in Old Bridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.