Dr. Rafael Diaz-Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz-Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Diaz-Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Rafael Diaz-Garcia, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Diaz-Garcia works at
Locations
-
1
Wpahs Plastic Surgeons320 E North Ave Ste 401, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-4352
-
2
Forbes Regional Hospital-rehab2570 Haymaker Rd, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 359-4352
-
3
Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Clinical Lab12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 359-4352Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
-
4
Allegheny Health Network Monroeville Surgery Ctr4121 Monroeville Blvd, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 359-5173
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diaz-Garcia?
Professional and easy to talk to. Met all expectations
About Dr. Rafael Diaz-Garcia, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1154539740
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz-Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz-Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz-Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz-Garcia works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz-Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz-Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz-Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz-Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.