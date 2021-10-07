See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Houston, TX
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Overview

Dr. Rafael Deayala, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Deayala works at deAyala OBGYN Associates of Houston, PLLC in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    deAyala OB/GYN Associates of Houston, PLLC
    902 Frostwood Dr Ste 108, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 827-4744

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 07, 2021
    I didn't visit but he was my moms dr when she was pregnant with my brother and I before he moved to Texas,but we are now 24(my brother) and 22(me) and I've thought about coming out there when I go to have kids and I hope I'm able to. I've already been pregnant twice but I had miscarriages with both and I miss them everyday can't wait to be able to carry full term
    Hannah Bear — Oct 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rafael Deayala, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafael Deayala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deayala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deayala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deayala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deayala works at deAyala OBGYN Associates of Houston, PLLC in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Deayala’s profile.

    Dr. Deayala has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deayala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Deayala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deayala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deayala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deayala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

