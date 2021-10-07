Dr. Rafael Deayala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deayala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Deayala, MD
Overview
Dr. Rafael Deayala, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Deayala works at
Locations
deAyala OB/GYN Associates of Houston, PLLC902 Frostwood Dr Ste 108, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 827-4744
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I didn’t visit but he was my moms dr when she was pregnant with my brother and I before he moved to Texas,but we are now 24(my brother) and 22(me) and I’ve thought about coming out there when I go to have kids and I hope I’m able to. I’ve already been pregnant twice but I had miscarriages with both and I miss them everyday can’t wait to be able to carry full term
About Dr. Rafael Deayala, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1972595395
Education & Certifications
- John Peter Smith Hospital JPS Health Network
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
