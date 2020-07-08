Dr. Rafael De Haro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Haro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael De Haro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rafael De Haro, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Locations
Rafael A De Haro MD7200 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 200, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 244-5959
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We have being seeing Dr. De Haro since my first daughter was born (almost 4 years) and now I just had a new baby that has Down syndrome and Dr De Haro is so good! He called us the entire time that we were at the hospital, he called the doctor at the NICU to have updates about my daughter and we love the way he is. He is sweet, gentle, he makes the appointment personal, unlike a lot doctors that just look at you as a number, he looks you and your family as friends and we love that!
About Dr. Rafael De Haro, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083727259
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Haro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Haro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Haro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Haro speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. De Haro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Haro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Haro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Haro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.