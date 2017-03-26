See All Periodontists in Loxahatchee, FL
Dr. Rafael Cordero, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Rafael Cordero, DDS

Periodontics
4.5 (160)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rafael Cordero, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Loxahatchee, FL. They completed their fellowship with American Academy of Implant Dentistry|University of Kentucky / College of Dentistry

Dr. Cordero works at Rafael E Cordero DDS in Loxahatchee, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Rafael E Cordero DDS
    13005 Southern Blvd Ste 135 Bldg 1, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 468-8167
  2. 2
    Palm Beach Gardens Office
    3345 Burns Rd Ste 203, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 468-8171

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bone Grafting
Broken Tooth
Complex Tooth Extraction
Bone Grafting
Broken Tooth
Complex Tooth Extraction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Complex Tooth Extraction Chevron Icon
Cone Beam 3D Imaging Chevron Icon
Crown Lengthening Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Sinus Augmentation Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 160 ratings
    Patient Ratings (160)
    5 Star
    (139)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cordero?

    Mar 26, 2017
    Dr. Cordero is highly skilled and quite personable. I found him to be professional and experienced. The same goes for his staff who are very friendly and caring.
    Marty in Palm beach florida — Mar 26, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rafael Cordero, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rafael Cordero, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cordero to family and friends

    Dr. Cordero's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cordero

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rafael Cordero, DDS.

    About Dr. Rafael Cordero, DDS

    Specialties
    • Periodontics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629154620
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy of Implant Dentistry|University of Kentucky / College of Dentistry
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafael Cordero, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cordero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cordero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cordero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    160 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cordero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cordero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rafael Cordero, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.