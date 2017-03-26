Dr. Rafael Cordero, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cordero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Cordero, DDS
Overview
Dr. Rafael Cordero, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Loxahatchee, FL. They completed their fellowship with American Academy of Implant Dentistry|University of Kentucky / College of Dentistry
Locations
Rafael E Cordero DDS13005 Southern Blvd Ste 135 Bldg 1, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 468-8167
Palm Beach Gardens Office3345 Burns Rd Ste 203, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 468-8171
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cordero?
Dr. Cordero is highly skilled and quite personable. I found him to be professional and experienced. The same goes for his staff who are very friendly and caring.
About Dr. Rafael Cordero, DDS
- Periodontics
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Implant Dentistry|University of Kentucky / College of Dentistry
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cordero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cordero accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cordero using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cordero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cordero speaks Spanish.
160 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordero.
